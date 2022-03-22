78 horses remain entered for the 2022 Grand National

The countdown is on to the 2022 Grand National

Held at Aintree on Saturday, April 9, Chris’s Dream heads the weights for the four and a quarter-mile contest following the scratchings of Melon, Chantry House, Franco De Port, Conflated and Galvin.

Other contenders ruled out of the race include Ontheropes, Itchy Feet, Windsor Avenue, Back On The Lash, Kapcorse, Jett, Cloudy Glen, Braeside and Milan Native.

The leading protagonists for the race include Any Second Now and Escaria Ten. The pair fought out a thrilling battle in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse last time out with Ted Walsh’ charge narrowly coming out on top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He attemps to better his three in the race in 2021. Other contenders who warrant a mention include Enjoy D’Allen, recent Cross Country Chase scorer Delta Work and Minella Times who famously won the race last term under Rachael Blackmore

Other interesting contenders left in the race include Classic Chase scorer Éclair Surf, Death Duty and the progressive Fortescue. Snow Leopardess is another guaranteed runner following the scratchings deadline as she bids to cement her brilliant win in the Becher Chase earlier this term.

Burrows Saint was fourth in the 2021 Grand National and is another name to note along with the likes of Cloth Cap, Thyestes Chase hero Longhouse Poet, Fiddlerontheroof, Noble Yeats and Phoenix Way who is currently guaranteed a run as he currently occupies number 40 the entry list.