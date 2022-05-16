Preston Dragons train at the Preston Marina, where they welcomed Dragon Boat racing teams from UCLan, Edge Hill University, Lancaster University, University of Liverpool and the University of Manchester, as well as crowds of spectators, and the Mayor of Preston, Councillor Javed Iqba.

The day started with an opening ceremony with lion dancing, then the Mayor and other dignitaries, performed an ancient ritual called ‘Awakening the Dragon.’

As well as offering taster sessions to members of the public, the five universities then battled it out in a number of races, with the Edge Hill University team coming out on top.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the UCLan Confucius Institute Dragon Boat Race Day below.

