15 pictures from Dragon Boat racing at Preston Marina as university teams took to the water in UCLan Confucius Institute race

Dragon Boat racing team Preston Dragons hosted a race meet for the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) Confucius Institute and other North West universities.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 16th May 2022, 3:45 pm

Preston Dragons train at the Preston Marina, where they welcomed Dragon Boat racing teams from UCLan, Edge Hill University, Lancaster University, University of Liverpool and the University of Manchester, as well as crowds of spectators, and the Mayor of Preston, Councillor Javed Iqba.

The day started with an opening ceremony with lion dancing, then the Mayor and other dignitaries, performed an ancient ritual called ‘Awakening the Dragon.’

As well as offering taster sessions to members of the public, the five universities then battled it out in a number of races, with the Edge Hill University team coming out on top.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the UCLan Confucius Institute Dragon Boat Race Day below.

1. Dragon Boat racing at Preston Marina

Some of the teams taking part in the Preston Dragons Dragon Boat racing at Preston Marina

Photo: Julian Brown

2. Dragon Boat Race Day

One of the teams taking part in the Dragon Boat racing tournament.

Photo: Julian Brown

3. Dragon Boat Race Day

The 'Awakening the Dragon' ceremony taking place.

Photo: Julian Brown

4. Dragon Boat Race Day

Dragon Boat racing at Preston Marina

Photo: Julian Brown

