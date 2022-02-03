Retro: Hull City 2 Preston North End 4 - goals and colourful kits in 1992 at Boothferry Park

PNE matched their white home ‘zebra’ shirts with yellow shorts and socks to avoid a colour clash with their hosts at Boothferry Park.

Hull wore an amber and black ‘tiger’ number which resembled a garish settee cover.

It was all rather colourful, the white, yellow and blue of North End coming out on top in an entertaining 4-2 win.

Tony Ellis fires Preston North End into the lead against Hull City at Boothferry Park in September 1992

Not since a 4-1 victory at Burnley six years before had the Lilywhites scored four league goals on the road.

The result could be placed in the surprise bracket, with Hull in fourth place going into the contest and North End’s early-season form having been up and down.

Tony Ellis scored twice, with Lee Ashcroft and Lee Cartwright on target.

A decent number of PNE fans made the cross-country trip on a Tuesday night and got their money’s worth.

Lee Ashcroft turns to celebrate as his shot travels towards the net in PNE's 4-2 win at Hull City in 1992

They were celebrating as early as the 14th minute when their side went in front.

Ashcroft’s free-kick from the right wing into the box was headed away by Tigers defender Paul Hunter.

It fell to Ellis on the edge of the six-yard box, the striker shooting on the turn past goalkeeper Alan Fettis.

Ellis and strike partner Mark Leonard both had chances to stretch the lead.

PNE winger Lee Ashcroft in action against Hull City

Despite bossing large parts of the first half, North End went in behind at the interval after Hull struck twice in three minutes.

They got a helping hand, or rather a helping head, with the first as North End centre-half Mike Flynn sent a bullet header into the roof of his own net when trying to cut out a cross.

Flynn’s own goal came in the 42nd minute, then right on half-time Leigh Jenkinson rifled a shot past goalkeeper Simon Farnworth off the underside of the bar.

PNE dusted themselves down over the half-time tea and equalised just 68 seconds into the second half.

Tony Ellis has a shot in PNE's win against Hull City at Boothferry Park in September 1992

It was another close-range finish from Ellis after Martin James’ free-kick fell into his path off Neil Allison’s head.

Ellis didn’t need a second invitation to fire into the net from close range.

Chances came and went at both ends, North End’s John Tinkler having a shot tipped over by Fettis.

Farnworth at the other end tipped Hunter’s header over the bar.

As the game entered the last 20 minutes it was PNE who found an extra gear and scored twice to earn the three points. After his earlier two goals, Ellis turned provider to play his part in North End’s third and fourth goals.

In the 73rd minute, Ellis threaded a pass down the left wing for Ashcroft to chase.

Ashcroft cut inside into the box and guided a fine low finish across Fettis into the far bottom corner.

The visitors made the game safe in stoppage time with a fourth goal.

Cartwright started and finished the move, the winger getting possession in his own half and driving up the pitch.

He found Ellis with a pass and took the striker’s return ball, moving into the box and slotting a shot past Fettis.

North End manager Les Chapman hailed the win as a ‘victory for football’.

Chapman said: “I thought Tony Ellis was magnificent, he could have scored five.”