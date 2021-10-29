Preston North End retro: Ton-up for Kurt Nogan and a winner from super-sub Jason Harris against Luton Town

Harris made it 2-1 with a 90th-minute header, this the fifth time he had changed the course of a game after coming off the bench.

This was actually Harris’ seventh and final goal in a PNE shirt, with him drying up in the box as the second half of the 1998/99 campaign went on.

A little surprisingly, he was sold to Hull City for £40,000 in summer 1999.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kurt Nogan fires his 100th career goal in Preston North End's game against Luton Town in January 1999

Victory over the Hatters moved David Moyes’ side up to third place in the Second Division table.

They had to come from behind to win it, Andrew Fotiadis having given Luton a first-half lead.

Nogan levelled the score up early in the second half, bringing his 100 up against one of his former clubs.

Then came the late show from Harris to the delight of the Deepdale faithful.

Jason Harris (No.14) heads PNE's winner against Luton

North End gave a debut to Craig Harrison, Moyes having signed the left-back on loan from Middlesbrough the day before the game.

It was Harrison’s push on Stuart Douglas which led to the visitors taking a 15th-minute lead.

The free-kick was sent long into the box, Fotiadis getting behind Colin Murdock to steer a header between goalkeeper David Lucas and the post.

Jonathan Macken missed a couple of good opportunities to equalise, putting a header too close to keeper Kelvin Davis and later miscuing a volley when trying to connect with Paul McKenna’s chipped pass.

Jonathan Macken has a shot in PNE's game against Luton at Deepdale in January 1999

Just before half-time, Davis pulled off a good save to help a David Eyres free-kick past the post.

Moyes fired North End up with his half-time team talk, just 20 seconds played of the second half when McKenna’s drive from 25 yards came back off the woodwork.

The equaliser came in the 55th minute, Harrison taking possession on the left near to the dugouts and working his way forward.

His cross-field pass found McKenna on the far side of the box, the midfielder hitting a low shot which Davis could only parry.

The ball fell to Nogan who slammed a shot into the roof of the net from six yards.

It was his fifth goal in four games, two of those coming on the night when PNE gave Arsenal an almighty scare in the FA Cup.

Welsh striker Nogan was to end that campaign with a very respectable 21 goals.

The game really opened up after Nogan’s strike, with chances to win the game falling at both ends.

Mark Rankine forced a save from Davis with a shot from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Gavin McGowan’s shot was well blocked by man of the match Michael Jackson.

Then Luton defender Sean Dyche nodded inches wide of the target at a corner.

As the game entered its last knockings, Lucas pulled off a fine save to tip a header from Gary Doherty over.

North End’s winner came as the clock ticked into the 90th minute.

McKenna took a throw-in to Sean Gregan who fed a pass back into his path.

The midfielder delivered a fine cross from the right which evaded Nogan by a matter of inches but was met by Harris, who headed home in front of the Town End from close range.

PNE survived eight minutes of stoppage time as they held on to the points.