PNE retro: When Preston North End played in borrowed shirts at Crewe on Boxing Day 1990

Over the years though, there has been plenty to keep the PNE faithful entertained on St Stephen’s Day.

The 1990 Boxing Day trip to Gresty Road to face Crewe Alexandra was a decent enough game but stayed in the memory for another reason.

Whoever was North End’s kitman at the time had a bit of a Christmas nightmare.

Ian Bogie fires Preston North End in front against Crewe at Gresty Road on Boxing Day 1990

When the playing strip was unpacked in the away dressing room before the game, missing from the kit skip were PNE’s shirts!

This was in the days before kitmen travelled to games ahead of the players and laid out the kit in advance.

North End had to borrow a set of white shirts from Crewe to team-up with the navy blue shorts and white socks which had been packed for the game.

Sporting that slightly different look, North End earned themselves a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Graham Shaw and Ian Bogie.

PNE striker Graham Shaw challenges in the box against Crewe

It was a point added to the three they’d got on December 22 when beating Stoke 2-0 at Deepdale.

Twice they took the lead against Crewe which might make the share of the spoils look slightly disappointing.

Mitigation came in the form of having to play an hour of the game with 10 men after defender Adrian Hughes was sent-off.

North End’s big away following in the 4,405 crowd had something to celebrate with just six minutes gone.

Graham Shaw scores PNE's second goal at Crewe on Boxing Day 1990

Brian Mooney sent over a cross from the right which Crewe keeper Paul Edwards appeared to be caught in two minds about.

When the ball dropped in the middle, Shaw touched it into the goalmouth and midfielder Bogie fired home.

North End had a couple of chances to add to that lead before Crewe equalised with 17 minutes on the clock.

A corner from Dale Jasper was cleared out of the box, the ball falling to Paul Clayton 30 yards out.

North End winger Brian Mooney tracks a Crew player at Gresty Road

Clayton squared it to Mark Gardiner who let fly with a superb finish which beat Alan Kelly all ends up.

North End went down to 10 men after a long clearance out of the Crewe defence was chased by Hughes and Paul Clayton.

As the pair tussled for the ball Hughes pulled Clayton to the floor and referee Peter Jones reached for the red card, deeming Hughes’ actions a professional foul.

North End regained the lead in the 47th minute.

Playing into a strong wind, a Bogie corner was carried against the bar and when the ball bounced down, Shaw forced it over the line from close range.

PNE looked for a third goal, the superb Mooney prompting their attacking play. But Crewe grabbed an equaliser with seven minutes remaining.

Aaron Callaghan’s cross laid off by Andy Sussex into the path of Aidan Murphy who rifled home.

PNE: Kelly, Williams, Flynn, Hughes, Wrightson, Swann, Senior, Bogie, Joyce, Mooney, Shaw. Subs (not used): Harper, Peel.