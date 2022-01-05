PNE retro: Loan striker scores on his Preston North End debut against Rochdale 10 years ago

The Lilywhites ventured to Spotland on January 2 having landed Jervis on loan from Birmingham City on New Year’s Eve.

Jervis had just a brief training session on New Year’s Day to get on nodding terms with his team-mates and then it was into action.

The young striker poked PNE in front but Rochdale equalised at the other end nine minutes later through Daniel Bogdanovic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Jervis scores on his Preston North End debut against Rochdale at Spotland in January 2012

This 1-1 draw was a meeting of caretaker managers, with three of them stood in the technical area.

Graham Alexander and David Unsworth were in joint charge of North End having taken the reins after Phil Brown had been sacked a few weeks earlier.

In the opposite dug out was Chris Beech, holding the fort after the dismissal of Steve Eyre before Christmas.

It was probably not the greatest audition for any of the three in terms of landing the job permanently.

PNE's joint caretaker managers Graham Alexander and David Unsworth give instructions during the game at Rochdale in January 2012

North End were to opt for Graham Westley as their new boss a couple of weeks later.

Later in the month, Dale appointed John Coleman.

This was a fourth game in temporary charge for Alexander and Unsworth.

They’d overseen a 1-0 win at MK Dons, a 3-3 Boxing Day draw with Carlisle and a 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

PNE striker Jamie Proctor hurdles a tackle against Rochdale at Spotland

This was PNE’s third clash with Rochdale in less than two months after playing them in the Johnston Paint’s Trophy and the reverse league fixture.

Jervis was handed his debut up front in place of the injured Iain Hume.

He got on the scoresheet when Paul Parry’s cross was headed into the middle by Craig Morgan at the far post.

Adam Barton saw two shots blocked by keeper Peter Kurucz before the ball spun back out to Parry.

PNE loanee Jake Jervis challenges in the air against Rochdale

He returned it low into the goalmouth where Jervis stuck out a foot to divert it into the net.

Bogdanovic sent a header against the bar in the 22nd minute as the home side pushed for an equaliser.

That warning wasn’t heeded by PNE and they were pegged back three minutes later.

Nicky Adams’ corner was cleared by Clarke Carlisle but came back to the winger.

He returned it into the middle for Bogdanovic to score from close range.

From then on it was the home side who looked the more likely of the two teams to find a winner.

Lilywhites goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann saved well from Louis Akpo Akpro in first-half stoppage-time.

Stuckmann made another save in the second half, getting down low to push away a shot from Bogdanovic.

As for Jervis, he scored in PNE’s next game but left at the end of his month’s loan.

He’s had a rather nomadic career and is now playing in Finland with SJK.

PNE: Stuckmann, Gray, Carlisle, Morgan, Smith, Mayor (Daley 75), Barton, Coutts, Parry (McLaughlin 81), Jervis, Proctor (Douglas 63), Subs (not used): Turner, Tsoumou.