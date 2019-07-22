Northern League round-up: Leyland, Garstang and Fleetwood battling it out at top after victories

Leyland and Garstang are still neck-and-neck at the summit of the Northern League Division One table after both scored wins at the weekend.

David Makinson still lead the way at the top after thrashing Penrith at Tynefield Park.

Garstang are just five points behind after a terrific away win over reigning champions Blackpool. The pair have opened up a gap between themselves and third-placed Fleetwood.

Opening bowlers Ross Bretherton (5-51) and Karl Cross (3-19) did the damage for Leyland as Penrith were skittled for 73.

In reply, the visitors raced to victory for the loss of four wickets inside 15 overs. Professional Saif Badar (40 not out) hit the winning runs by smashing a six.

Garstang enjoyed a fine 26-run win at Stanley Park. Michael Walling struck a fine half-century to help the visitors close on 173-6.

Walling then took 3-10 as Blackpool were dismissed for 147 off 46.1 overs despite James Price’s knock of 75.

Longridge got the better of Fulwood and Broughton at Chipping Road and in doing so leapfrogged above them in the table into fifth spot.

No batsman was able to score above 30 for the home side but even still, they managed to post a competitive total of 149 all out. Jon Fenton took 6-68.

Jonathan Millward and Daniel Wilson took four and three wickets respectively as F&B were dismissed for 96. Matthew Smith top scored with 41.

Chorley made it two wins on the spin by throwing a spanner in the works of Netherfield’s title quest at Parkside Road.

An excellent bowling display by paid man Chamikara Edirisinghe (6-32) meant the hosts could only muster 121 all out. Bevan Small hit 48.

A knock of 32 from Will Moulton ensured the visitors secured victory with 18 overs to spare and with four wickets in hand.

Fleetwood are still in the title hunt after a comprehensive 100-run win over rock-bottom Barrow at Broadwater.

Gary Collins took 5-66 but the hosts still managed to post 207-9 with Rana Singh (40) and Tom Wilson (45) among the runs. In reply, Neels Bergh took 4-37 as Barrow were all out for 107.

St Annes gave themselves a relegation lifeline by beating fourth-bottom Kendal at Vernon Road. Mohamed Nadeem hit a half-century as the hosts cruised to victory after bowling out the visitors for 113.