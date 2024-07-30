National champions from Lancashire win bid for USA cheerleading world championships
After a huge successful season, Ruby Girls, have travelled up and down the country competing against thousands of athletes and some of the best teams in the country and have finished the season as national champions.
Galaxy cheerleading club, based in Coppull has over 190 athletes and are working hard with fundraising for this once in a lifetime opportunity and to make their dream become a reality.
With the costs adding up, a go fund me has been set up for any support for these young girls.
We are so proud to represent our north west team to battle against teams around the world and hoping to return home as world champions.
https://gofund.me/75bf045d
