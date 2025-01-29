Morecambe Boxer MacMillan Chasing National Title Glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boxer Reece MacMillan travels to Manchester next Saturday to challenge Oldham’s Jack Rafferty in a fight at the Co-op Live Arena for the British super lightweight title and two other international titles. It will be MacMillan’s first twelve round bout and Rafferty’s third.

‘Jack’s a fearsome opponent undefeated in twenty-four professional fights and has a huge following,’ said ‘Raging Bull’’ MacMillan. ‘I’ve earned my title shot the hard way, fighting on small hall shows and taking tough fights that other boxers avoided on the opponent’s home turf. Nothing’s been handed to me. Every setback and every challenge have shaped me into the fighter I am today. Now I’m ready to fulfil the ambition I’ve had since childhood of boxing for major titles yet again as the underdog proving to everyone just what I’m made of.’

MacMillan is currently the English central area champion having beaten fellow Lancastrian Kane Gardner on points over ten rounds on a Bolton show last autumn. ‘That fight went so well I enjoyed every second,’ explained MacMillan. ‘Kane was a strong, experienced boxer but on the night, I won through a consistent work rate and volume punching. I need to employ the same tactics against Rafferty and follow the game plan devised with my trainer Bob Howard to stay sharp and maintain a relentless pace.’

Howard himself is optimistic. ‘Our training camp is going fantastic with lots of good quality sparring and Reece working hard. He’s in great shape living the life of a highly dedicated boxer, as brave as they come and who’s never given up when faced with problems. He’s now got his much-deserved reward as he’s earned his place on the national stage.’

MacMillan in action

A former student of what is now Morecambe Bay Academy, twenty-nine-year-old MacMillan is a father of two and works full time in a deep drainage gang to support his family. ‘I started boxing aged ten at Lancaster Boys with Bob Howard. I was a successful amateur with forty-six bouts and on occasion made it to national semi-finals. My childhood dream was always to be a professional boxer. My career’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, but I’ve won seventeen paid fights losing just one earlier on. I had two years out due to a medical issue but carried on working in the gym. Winning the area title was the highlight of my career especially as most boxing experts considered me the underdog. I’m grateful to all my fans making the journey to Manchester. Many have supported me on this journey since day one. Without their backing in the early days, I wouldn’t be where I am today.’

MacMillan wants ‘to thank local sponsors for their generosity allowing me to have time off work to focus exclusively on the fight. Massive thanks to Supa Scaffolding, Civil & Construction Solutions, NRL Recruitment, Ionic Recruitment, Carpetman Lancaster, Offsite Engineered Products, Ellis Construction, DMS Electrical and Four Oaks. Potential future sponsors can contact MacMillan via his social media channels or e-mail [email protected] .