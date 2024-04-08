Lostock St Gerards u16s Lancashire Cup and Belgium Cup Champions
and live on Freeview channel 276
LSG vs Standish Panthers 2-0
After their triumph at the Belgium Cup 2024 , LSG arrived at the hallowed grounds of the English FA, fully aware that only their finest play would suffice. Yet, true to form, these warriors added a dash of drama to the proceedings. A nail-biting, goalless first half threatened to derail their ambitions, but such notions were quickly dispelled. Where lesser teams might falter, LSG stood resolute.
The second act unfolded with a display of sheer brilliance as Ewan Danson and Jay Smith delivered a masterclass, netting two sensational goals. Meanwhile, Josh Taylor, goalkeeper, gave a brilliant performance, and ensured Standish Panthers found no path to redemption. Guided by the top notch coaching of Cookie and Dee, LSG's relentless spirit and unwavering belief shone through.
‘Lostocks on fire, your defence is terrified...' echoed, a testament to their fiery prowess. Crowned as the 2-0 winners of the Lancashire Cup, their triumph was nothing short of spectacular. They showed grit, skill, and an undying belief, LSG have done it again. Magnificent, indeed!