Lostock St Gerards u16s Lancashire Cup and Belgium Cup Champions

LSG vs Standish Panthers 2-0

After their triumph at the Belgium Cup 2024 , LSG arrived at the hallowed grounds of the English FA, fully aware that only their finest play would suffice. Yet, true to form, these warriors added a dash of drama to the proceedings. A nail-biting, goalless first half threatened to derail their ambitions, but such notions were quickly dispelled. Where lesser teams might falter, LSG stood resolute.

The second act unfolded with a display of sheer brilliance as Ewan Danson and Jay Smith delivered a masterclass, netting two sensational goals. Meanwhile, Josh Taylor, goalkeeper, gave a brilliant performance, and ensured Standish Panthers found no path to redemption. Guided by the top notch coaching of Cookie and Dee, LSG's relentless spirit and unwavering belief shone through.

LSG Lancs FA Cup Winnerd

