Leyland trampoline club able to provide free kit after being awarded grant

A youth trampoline and gymnastics club based in Leyland has had new kit funded by Bolton-based online retailer AO.

Around 15 gymnasts, aged between 11 and 17, are set to benefit after Jump UKwere one of the lucky teams to be chosen to receive a share of a six-figure funding pot that has been made accessible to grassroots sports teams across the UK – as part of AO’s pledge to make sport accessible for almost half a million kids in the next five years. The successful funding bid was submitted by Syka Hussein, whose 13-year-old son Haris recently won Bronze at the British Championships Qualifier. Syka said: “The kids all look so smart in their new AO jackets and it was a very proud moment to see Haris standing on the podium while wearing it. “Jump UK have been amazing for him, so it’s lovely to be able to secure this funding for them. I’m incredibly grateful to AO for making it happen.” AO launched its grassroots programme last year and initially invited staff to apply for funding for youth sports teams close to their heart, before opening it up to the public. It allows community-led youth sports teams up-and-down the country to apply to have AO’s iconic smile logo on the front of their shirt and their kits paid for by the company. Teams who submit successful funding bids will then have their kits supplied to them by the UK’s number one teamwear specialist KitKing. Vicky Monk, group marketing director at AO, said: “It’s amazing seeing the AO smile on kits up and down the country. “We are incredibly passionate about creating opportunities for young people, who may not otherwise get the chances they deserve. “We’re really proud that through this grassroots programme and our existing sponsorships, such as JagTag, Lancashire Cricket’s county age-groups and Bolton Lads and Girls Club, we can make sport accessible to almost half a million children in the next five years.” Interested grassroots clubs are able to apply for funding through the retailer’s portal.