Leyland beat Chorley in derby clash - Northern League cricket round-up

A half-century from Saif Badar helped Leyland to victory over Chorley, a result which moved them up to third place in the Northern League.

Badar hit eight boundaries on his way to a knock of 51 in the clash at Fox Lane.

Chorley's Alex Howarth gets among the runs against Leyland at Fox Lane

Chorley had won the toss and chosen to bat first, with them 144 all out in the 48th over.

Solid scoring at the top of the visitors’ order contributed the bulk of their runs.

Alexander Howarth hit 30 off 38 balls, with opening partner Wian Van Zyl scoring 26 and No.3 Andrew Holdsworth 28.

Wickets tumbled after that, though, as the Leyland attack got on top.

Leyland's Karl Cross bowls against Chorley

Nathan McDonnell took 4-16 and Ross Bretherton 4-38.

Leyland successfully chased inside 43 overs,

posting 146-5.

After Badar’s dismissal, Bretherton and James Rounding saw the job through, with Bretherton unbeaten on 27 and Rounding 21.

There was a fine win for Fulwood and Broughton, who won by 56 runs at Kendal.

Chorley batsman Wian Van Zyl in action against Leyland

Simon Kerrigan scored an unbeaten ton in the visit to Shap Road, the hosts having started the day in second spot.

The former Lancashire man scored 100 not out from 11 deliveries, with five sixes and eight fours off the bat.

F&B closed on 198-6 and then bowled out Kendal for 142 in 47.2 overs.

After his heroics with the bat, Kerrigan took 5-16.

There was a three-wicket victory for Garstang against Penrith at the Riverside.

A strong batting display put Michael Walling’s men in command, with them posting 226-7 after electing first use of the track.

There were half-centuries for Dan Curwen and Danny Gilbert, with Punit Bisht scoring 41.

Gilbert then put in a fine bowling display, taking 6-48 as Penrith were 138 all out.

Ian Simpson’s hat-trick was not enough to prevent a defeat for Longridge in their visit to Fleetwood.

Simpson removed Adam Sharrocks, Zack Coultas and Alex Ryder in successive balls.

Fleetwood were 174-7, with Longridge 129 all out in reply, Daniel Wilkinson top scoring with 35.

Blackpool had the better of a drawn game with leaders Netherfield at Stanley Park.

Paul Danson’s outfit put 219-9 on the board, with the Cumbrian visitors replying with 203-9, holding on to their last wicket to take a draw.

In the battle of the bottom two, Barrow beat St Annes by 44 runs.