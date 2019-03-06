Leyland Barracudas’ medal haul is just reward

Forty swimmers from Leyland Barracudas spent three weekends at Manchester and Liverpool to compete in the Lancashire County Championships.

Pia Murray (17) was in fine form and she came away with six medals.

She gained three golds in the 50m and 100m butterfly and the 200m backstroke events, two silvers for the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle and a bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Max Delaney (14) earned himself a fantastic silver medal in the 50m breaststroke. Both Hannah Morris (12) and 13-year-old Jack Hepplestone picked up two bronze medals each.

Morris finished in third place in the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly and Hepplestone gained his medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle.

The final medals to come Leyland’s way were two further bronzes won by 11-year-old Joshua Keogh in the 200m freestyle and Robert Littler (13) for the 200m butterfly.

Many of the Leyland swimmers came away from the competition with personal best times and also gained qualifying times to swim at regional level later in the season.

Leyland swimmers who participated at the event were – 10 years: Kate Roberts; 11 years: Harry Butler, Emily Wade, Olivia Ballard, Caitlin Wolstenholme; 12 years: Harry Ferson, Rueben Kay, Grace Lackie, Megan Doherty; 13 years: Ella Blundell, Heidi Hailwood, Abbie Myers, Amelie Elliott, Danielle Brady, Olivia Robinson, Megan Wheatman. 14 years: Tom Arkwright, Bradley Snaylam, Rachel Baldwin, Rosie Linley, Rebecca Ward, Mia Ascroft; 1