Lancasters Ethan Jeff-Hall becomes world champion

By Brian Tyler
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 14:31 GMT
With the past weeks heralding the magnificent successes’ and world record achievements of our Olympians and Paralympians this Sunday (5th September) saw three New World Champions crowned in a very different sporting arena.

PF International at Stragglethorpe Nottingham hosted the World Junior Karting Championships with the best drivers from around the globe taking on three days of high-level racing, cumulating in a final over 22 laps of this extremely demanding 1.382km circuit.

Three GB entrants were able to secure the top podium paces from the 112 world class entrants, with Lancaster’s 15-year-old Ethan Jeff-Hall, crowned as the New World Champion. Ethan is now following in the footsteps of Formula 1’s Lando Norris who took the same title back in 2014.

Joe Turney & Matthew Higgins stood alongside Ethan, making up the British Podium places for an amazing GB 1, 2 3.

Champion of the worldChampion of the world
Champion of the world

Final Result

1st #67 Ethan Jeff Hall - CRG Racing

2nd #2 Joe Turney – Kart Republic Motorsport

3rd #68 Matthew Higgins – Energy Course

