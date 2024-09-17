Lancasters Ethan Jeff-Hall becomes world champion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
PF International at Stragglethorpe Nottingham hosted the World Junior Karting Championships with the best drivers from around the globe taking on three days of high-level racing, cumulating in a final over 22 laps of this extremely demanding 1.382km circuit.
Three GB entrants were able to secure the top podium paces from the 112 world class entrants, with Lancaster’s 15-year-old Ethan Jeff-Hall, crowned as the New World Champion. Ethan is now following in the footsteps of Formula 1’s Lando Norris who took the same title back in 2014.
Joe Turney & Matthew Higgins stood alongside Ethan, making up the British Podium places for an amazing GB 1, 2 3.
Final Result
1st #67 Ethan Jeff Hall - CRG Racing
2nd #2 Joe Turney – Kart Republic Motorsport
3rd #68 Matthew Higgins – Energy Course
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.