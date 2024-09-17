Lancasters Ethan Jeff-Hall becomes world champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the past weeks heralding the magnificent successes’ and world record achievements of our Olympians and Paralympians this Sunday (5th September) saw three New World Champions crowned in a very different sporting arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PF International at Stragglethorpe Nottingham hosted the World Junior Karting Championships with the best drivers from around the globe taking on three days of high-level racing, cumulating in a final over 22 laps of this extremely demanding 1.382km circuit.

Three GB entrants were able to secure the top podium paces from the 112 world class entrants, with Lancaster’s 15-year-old Ethan Jeff-Hall, crowned as the New World Champion. Ethan is now following in the footsteps of Formula 1’s Lando Norris who took the same title back in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Turney & Matthew Higgins stood alongside Ethan, making up the British Podium places for an amazing GB 1, 2 3.

Champion of the world

Final Result

1st #67 Ethan Jeff Hall - CRG Racing

2nd #2 Joe Turney – Kart Republic Motorsport

3rd #68 Matthew Higgins – Energy Course