Match Umpires Peter Hartley and Paul Pollard inspect the pitch as play is cancelled during Vitality County Championship between Lancashire and Surrey

Play was abandoned - without a ball being bowled - on day one of Lancashire’s opening County Championship clash against Surrey.

After overnight rain the umpires decided there would be no play, before lunch, at Emirates Old Trafford. A second inspection took place at 12:30pm and the day’s play was swiftly called off, by umpires Paul Pollard and Peter Hartley. There was also no play in Durham vs Hampshire, Kent vs Somerset or Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire.

Surrey - favourites to win a third consecutive Division One title - are looking for their first four-day victory at Old Trafford in 20 years. Lancashire, under new head coach Dale Benkenstein, finished fifth last season. And the Red Rose have been given a testing start to the campaign, as they face last year’s top three sides in the first three matches. Trips to Essex and Hampshire follow the clash with Surrey.

A Lancashire debut was in the offing for Australia star, Nathan Lyon. The 36-year-old initially signed for the whole season, but Cricket Australia subsequently decided to cut his spell down to seven games - in order to manage his workload.

"That's the nature of the beast," Lyon told BBC Radio Lancashire. “It's a business now and Cricket Australia have come over the top and said they wanted to manage me and hopefully extend my playing career for the next three or four years - or whatever it may be."