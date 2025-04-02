Lancashire Sport Welfare Officers to Host Free Breakfast Mornings for Clubs and Community Organisations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Active Lancashire’s Sport Welfare Officers have been instrumental in providing vital support and guidance to local sports clubs, community organisations, and grassroots teams since 2024.

As part of Sport England’s strategy, their efforts have helped to strengthen the sporting landscape across the county by offering expertise in safeguarding, governance, funding opportunities, and skills development.

As part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the sector, the Sport Welfare Officers will be hosting a series of free breakfast mornings across five locations this May—Blackpool, Skelmersdale, Preston, Nelson, and Fleetwood. These events will provide a valuable opportunity for clubs and organisations to network, gain insights into available support, and contribute to shaping the future of Sport Welfare Officer services in Lancashire.

Nathan Moulds, Sport Welfare Officer at Active Lancashire, emphasised the importance of these sessions: “We are dedicated to ensuring that clubs and community organisations across Lancashire have the support they need to thrive. These breakfast mornings will not only allow us to connect directly with those we support but will also provide a platform for organisations to share their thoughts and help shape the development of sport welfare initiatives in the region.”

Attendees will have the chance to discuss their experiences, identify areas for improvement, and contribute to the planning of collaborative events that celebrate clubs and community organisations throughout the county. The sessions are open to all, from club leaders seeking guidance to members of the public interested in learning more about local sporting opportunities.

The breakfast mornings are free to attend, but spaces are limited. To secure your place, please visit https://activelancashire.cademy.io/activate-breakfast-club or contact [email protected] for further information.