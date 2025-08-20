Lancashire Rider Shines with 2nd Place in International Endurance Race

Lancashire’s Linda Cowperthwaite secured an impressive 2nd place finish in the CEI3* 140km international endurance race at Thetford Endurance on Saturday 16th August 2025.

Riding BH Noor Jinaan (“Noor”), her talented 10-year-old Arabian gelding, Linda demonstrated the stamina, strategy, and horsemanship that endurance racing is built upon. The pair completed the course in excellent condition, finishing with a strong final gallop to secure their position ahead of third place which went to Welsh rider, Fiona Griffiths.

Linda, who has been involved in endurance since 1986, rides as part of Team H Endurance — a family-run team (named after the family name Helme) who have been training and competing endurance horses for nearly 40 years “for fun and the love of the sport.”

Speaking after the race, Linda praised Noor’s maturity and talent:

Linda and Noor

“Noor felt strong throughout and finished in great condition, which is always my top priority. What makes him stand out is his attitude — he genuinely enjoys the challenge and has the determination to keep going effortlessly. That racing finish was all him.”

Noor, sired by the renowned Madjani out of the exceptional mare Ballota (a former GBR Young Rider team horse who also completed the 160km UAE President’s Cup), arrived with Linda in March 2022 from breeder Dace Sainsbury. Since then, the pair have progressed steadily from Novice level to international competition, including representing Great Britain’s Development Squad in Fontainebleau, France, in 2024.

The Thetford course, winding through the Rushford and Shadwell Estates on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, provided a varied test with sandy tracks, flints, woodland, river crossings, and grassy headlands. Linda credited her crew and supporters for playing a vital role in their success:

“My crew were brilliant — their efficiency kept Noor happy and recovering well at each vet gate. A huge thank you to my family, friends, and sponsors who make it possible to compete at this level.”

Linda left, Fiona right.

Organised by riders Anna Bridges and Lauren Hirst, Thetford Endurance (formerly Rushford Endurance) returned in 2025 with a full programme of competitive and pleasure rides. Both Anna and Lauren also successfully hosted the Lavenham Endurance ride earlier this season.

Reflecting on the future, Linda said:

“This was Noor’s first 140km 3* event, and he handled it with ease. It feels like the perfect point to end his season — I’m excited for the future as we continue building towards more international goals.”

For those inspired to try endurance riding, Linda encourages newcomers to get involved:

“Every horse and rider start at novice level. The experiences are unforgettable, the community is welcoming, and the bond with your horse grows with every mile.”

For more information on endurance riding, visit: www.endurancegb.co.uk

📸 Photo credit: Dave Saunders / Thetford Endurance