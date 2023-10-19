Lancashire developers donate £1,400 to Feniscowles Recreation ground

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Homes have donated £1,400 to support the Feniscowles and Pleasington War Memorial Recreation Ground in Blackburn.

The 12 acre site is located close to the developers Riven Stones and Bernets Nook sites, and the donation from the housebuilders will help to progress and support a wide range of activities and events. As well as being a war memorial for the young men who lost their lives in World War I, the site’s facilities are used by local sports teams from Feniscowles.

Part of the donation has been used to sponsor a football match which took place on October 14 2023 between Feniscowles and Pleasington FC and Mill Hill St Peter’s in the East Lancashire Premier Division.

Jason Boyle, Director of Football at Feniscowles and Pleasington FC said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Homes for the generous donation to the Recreational Ground which also sponsored both our match against Mill Hill St Peter’s and will be put towards another match sponsorship next year.”

The donation will also be used to sponsor the junior team of Feniscowles Cricket Club for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and has enabled trustees to purchase gravel to improve the footpaths of the venue’s heritage site.

Jane Green, Chairperson of the Trustees for Feniscowles and Pleasington War Memorial Recreation Ground said: “It is so nice to have local businesses support us in our quest to maintain this excellent facility for our community. The grounds are wholly maintained by the Charity who rely on the profit from Feni Rec Bar and donations such as these. Costs have increased over the past few years, which makes it all the more difficult to raise the funds that make all the difference.”

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director, at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are thrilled to sponsor the Feniscowles & Pleasington FC V Mill Hill St Peter’s game and also support Feniscowles & Pleasington War Memorial Recreation Ground which has been an integral part of Blackburn for over a century. ”

Feniscowles and Pleasington FC and Mill Hill St Peter’s match. Photo: Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Homes

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to support the communities local to our developments and also the local facilities that are important to them. We are delighted to help Feniscowles and Pleasington War Memorial Recreation Ground not only with making improvements to the grounds, but also supporting the local sports clubs which use these amenities.”