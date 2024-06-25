Lancashire cricket club shortlisted for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire cricket club Wrea Green have been shortlisted for a national award.

The club have been shortlisted for the Voneus Village Community Legends award, which recognises the work of rural cricket clubs around Great Britain, both on and off the pitch.

In being shortlisted, Wrea Green demonstrated their value as pillars of their community, as well as showing commitment to the future, inclusion and sustainability.

The Community Legends competition is open to contestants in the annual Voneus Village Cup, which is administered by The Cricketer magazine and sponsored by rural broadband provider Voneus.

Wrea Green members celebrate their nomination

Wrea Green run two senior teams, an U17s, and an All Stars and Dynamos programme for young players.

The club have also made strides in the fields of diversity and inclusion, with BAME members making up 20% of Wrea Green's committee.

The club further plan to shortly appoint an Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer, to certify that they are doing all they can to be a friendly, welcoming club for club members - and oppositions.

In the field of sustainability, they have secured a grant through the Lancashire Cricket Foundation to electrify their scorebox, and add solar panels onto its roof, too.

Wrea Green secretary Luke Weafer said: "We're extremely delighted to be shortlisted once again for the Voneus Village Cup Community Legends award.

"We may be a small club, in comparison to others, but we like to think that we have a big heart.

"We aim to be the heartbeat of the Wrea Green community by liaising with local businesses and sponsors, providing somewhere for players of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, as well as doing our bit for the environment with regard to recycling, and our recently approved scorebox solar panel sustainability grant."