Junior football team scores hattrick of sponsorship from housebuilder

A Chorley-based junior football team has scored hometown sponsorship from Anwyl Homes for a third season.

The homebuilder initially teamed up with Astley and Buckshaw Junior Football Club’s Under Sevens’ White team and has followed them up to the Under Nine’s League.

A £600 sponsorship package has kitted out the team for the Mid Lancs Junior Colts League.

Team coach Roger Thompson, who works as a designer manager for Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “The club celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and unveiled a new crest, which is on the Under Nines’ White Team kit along with the Anwyl logo. Sponsorship from local businesses like Anwyl is crucial to grassroots sports teams as without a match kit we can’t play. Anwyl’s continued support means we’re able to continue to play.”

Astley and Buckshaw Junior Football Club players in their Anwyl sponsored kits

Astley and Buckshaw Junior Football Club has over 40 qualified coaches who support hundreds of children from age four upwards to play football on a weekly basis.

The club plays and trains at Westway Sports Hub, Chorley, less than three miles from Anwyl’s Lancashire headquarters at Buckshaw Village and around four miles from the homebuilder’s Parr Meadows development in Eccleston.