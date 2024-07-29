Great day out for sports fans as they 'meet' Mo Farah from Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passersby did a double take as Mo Farah, the legendary marathon champion, made an appearance at Printworks, Manchester. Or rather, his wax figure from Madame Tussauds Blackpool did!Mo was chosen to attend following a survey conducted by consumer insight business, Vypr. This revealed he is the most popular Olympian of all time according to 2,000 Brits.

Mo was ranked in the top, gold spot by 22% of the nation with Jessica Ennis Hill coming in for silver (15%) and Tom Daley in bronze (13%), making Mo the perfect ‘visitor’ for Manchester Printworks this summer.

Mo was positioned in his iconic Mobot pose, under Europe’s largest digital ceiling, which guests copied to take the perfect selfie to celebrate the start of the biggest sporting event in the world. Mo’s figure was created by a team of 25 artists at Madame Tussauds who spent a total of 800 hours creating the perfect likeness to honour him.

The event was hosted in collaboration with Madame Tussauds Blackpool, who give visitors the chance to get up close with their heroes, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.

Mo Farah from Madame Tussauds Blackpool at Printworks in Manchester

This summer meet the latest arrivals, TV favourite Alison Hammond, legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough and music megastar Beyonce. And keep your eyes peeled for news of a very special summer arrival to headline our Festival Fields main stage!

Kristian Brennan, Marketing Manager at Printworks said: “Bringing Mo Farah’s wax figure to Printworks has been an incredible way to kick off our summer of sport. His popularity as the nation’s favourite Olympian truly resonated with our visitors and we were thrilled to provide this unique opportunity for fans to celebrate with such an iconic figure.”

Top 10 Olympians of all time:

Mo Farah: 22%

Jessica Ennis Hill: 15%

Tom Daley: 13%

Steve Redgrave: 12%

Kelly Holmes: 11%

Chris Hoy: 10%

Sally Gunnell: 5%

Laura Kenny: 5%

Beth Tweddle: 4%

Matthew Pinsent: 3%

Vypr helps businesses to understand consumer behaviour quickly. The findings depict the views of 2,000 people from a nationally representative sample of Vypr’s community of 75,000 UK consumers.

The event at Printworks helped to launch its summer of sport which features weekly events at the leading Manchester attraction throughout August.