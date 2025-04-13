New captains appointed at Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three new captains have been appointed at thriving Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club.

They used a ceremonial hickory-shafted club to drive off the first tee at a special Captains’ Drive-in event which marked the launch of the new season.

The new club captain is Mark Butterworth, 55, the owner of Butterworth Cleaning Services, which cleans carpets, floors and exteriors for domestic and commercial clients all over Cumbria, Lancashire and North Yorkshire.

Mark, who lives at Kirkby Lonsdale, has played golf since his schooldays at Queen Elizabeth School. “We used to cycle up to the club, when it was based at Casterton, with our clubs on our backs during the school holidays,” he said.

New club captain Mark Butterworth drives off the first tee using a ceremonial hickory-shafted club at Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club (Picture by Robin Ree)

“I was still a teenager when the club moved to its current site and played a round during the club’s opening day.”

Mark has been a member of the club at various times since then and, latterly, since 2018.

“I play in the Winter League and in as many competitions as I can during the summer season,” he said. “Last year I was asked to be captain of the Kirkby Lonsdale team which competed against Sedbergh in The Lune Spoon competition. We ended up winning and when I looked at the shield, I saw we had not won it for 30 years. I could not believe it!”

Mark, who has a handicap of 13, said playing at Kirkby Lonsdale was great fun. “I play with lots of friends and even if you play golf badly at Kirkby Lonsdale the walk around the course is lovely. There is so much wildlife - everything from deer to barn owls and herons. You are by the River Lune with views of the Howgills and Barbon Fell – it is beautiful.

The new captains at Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club, from left, Mark Butterworth, Kate Rhodes and Jack Waite (Picture by Robin Ree)

“I like the club because it is so friendly. There is a really good atmosphere and everyone is welcoming.”

He said he was really looking forward to being club captain, describing it as a ‘lovely honour’.

Mark used to play rugby for Kirkby Lonsdale and coached youngsters aged from five to 19 there for several years. He still helps at the rugby club along with other former players, serving food on match days.

He is a committee member of the Kirkby Lonsdale Trauma Relief Fund, which provides financial support to local people and it will be his charity for his year in office.

Mark has taken over as golf captain from Joe Bowman,

The new lady captain is Kate Rhodes, 65, who lives at New Hutton.

Kate, who grew up at Whinfell, north of Kendal, attended Kendal High School. She runs Castle Fire Limited, a fire and security business based at Kendal, with her husband Colin.

She started playing golf around 20 years ago. “I had always fancied having a go at golf and wanted an activity that meant you were out in the fresh air,” she said.

“Kirkby Lonsdale is a very friendly club with a really good ladies’ section. The course is beautiful and it’s just a nice place where you can be around friends.

“My favourite hole is the 16th – it is really pretty, particularly in the spring when the bluebells are out.”

It is Kate’s second time as captain, having previously held the role in 2016. Her chosen charity for her year in office is the Great North Air Ambulance.

She has taken over as lady captain from Julia Taylor.

The seniors’ captain is Jack Waite, 64, a retired police officer, who still works as a contractor for the Pensions Regulator.

“It is my privilege to be seniors’ captain for a second consecutive year,” he said.

Jack, who lives at Storth, started playing golf in 1986 and was captain of the Greater Manchester Police A Division team for a year.

“During my year in office I hope we get even more people wanting to play and be involved in the seniors and build on what I consider to have been a successful year last year,” he said.

Ninety-seven members took part in the Captains’ Drive-in event.

Mark Butterworth said it was a special day because everyone watched the captains tee-off and then there was a shotgun start so people started and finished at the same time and met socially in the clubhouse afterwards.

The winner of the gents’ competition at the event was Graham Procter. Joanne Gascoigne won the ladies’ competition and David Hacking won the seniors’ competition.

People were also able to buy markers to predict where each captain’s first shot would land on the fairway. Those who were closest won a bottle of wine and the competition also raised money for local charities. The winners were: Dave Towers (captain’s drive); Ed Waller (lady captain’s drive); and Tony Watson (seniors’ captain’s drive).

Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club was established in 1906 and has been at its present site since 1991. The 18-hole course measures 6,594 yards and is laid out in more than 160 acres of spectacular countryside. The layout provides two nine-hole loops out and back to the clubhouse.

Other facilities include a swing room with launch monitor; a short game chipping area; a pro shop selling equipment and clothing; and ten driving range bays, four of which are covered.