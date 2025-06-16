Mickey Wroe Memorial Day returns to Myerscough Golf Club – supporting Trinity Hospice

Tony Hawkes Mickey Wroe Memorial Shield Winner.

Held at Myerscough Golf Club, the hidden gem within the Myerscough College complex on Saturday, June 14, the Mickey Wroe Memorial Day is a tribute and community fundraiser held in memory of a past member.

This year's event was proudly sponsored by Roccia, bringing together golfers, and friends, for a day of sport, celebration, and giving back.

Proceeds from the day are to go directly to Trinity Hospice, a cherished local charity providing vital care and support to individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses.

“With each year, we’re reminded not only of Mickey’s spirit, but also of the ability of club members to come together for something truly meaningful,” said Alan Freeman, Social Secretary.