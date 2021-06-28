Longridge golfer Mark Young eyes up places in Open Championship

The Longridge golfer won through to Tuesday’s final round of qualifying at St Annes Old Links after shooting a six-under-par 66 at the same course.

That was good enough to see him finish on top of the leaderboard on Saturday, only Jacob Oakley’s fine 65 a day later surpassing his score.

Young has experience of being successful in final qualifying. In 2015, he won a place in the Open Championship field when it was held at St Andrews.

Mark Young qualified for the Open at St Andrews in 2015

He will be joined in final qualifying by Chorley Golf Club’s professional Andy Palmer.

He shot a three-under-par 69 to finish tied 10th on Sunday earn one of the 51 places on offer.

Tuesday's finalists will play 36 holes with the top three earning their ticket for the Open which is being held this year at Royal St Georges.

Three other courses are staging final qualifying today – with 12 places overall available, three per venue.

The result from the weekend’s regional qualifying at St Annes Old Links are as follows:

Saturday:

-6: Mark Young (Longridge).

-5: Luke Donnelly (PGA Catalunya Resort), James Robinson (Lytham Golf Academy), Stephen Roger (a, Peebles).

-4: Alex Dixon (a, City of Newcastle), Robert Dinwiddie (The Richmond).

-3 Chris Doak (Renaissance Club), Ben Hutchinson (Howley Hall), Daniel Thomas (a, Ilkley), Sam Broadhurst (Atherstone)

-2: Jack Clarkson (Lancaster), Jamie Howarth (Davenport), James Harper (Wynyard), Toby Hunt (St Mellons), Scotty Howarth (Howarth Golf), Jack McPhail (a, Southport and Ainsdale), Ross Clewley (a, Prestbury), Max Brackley (North Foreland)

-1: Greg Holmes (a, Royal Birkdale), William McGhie (a, Lancaster), Jensen Hull (Hever Castle), Mark Millhouse (a, Turton)

Level: Robert Braithwaite (Scottsdale Golf), Calum Fyfe (Cawder), Robbie Morrison (Kilmacolm), Matthew Blackman (Worlebury).

Sunday:

-7: Jacob Oakley (Gloria Hotels and Resorts). -5: Daniel Kay (Renaissance Club), William Harrold (Sheringham), Bailey Gill (Lindrick), Liam Murray (Ugolf), -4: Rhys Nevin (a, Sandiway), John Henry (Clydebank & District), Callum Blinkhorn (Leigh), Robbie Spence (a, Furness)

-3: Alastair Waddell (Chorlton-cum-Hardy), Matty Lamb (Trinifold), Christopher Maclean (Balmore), Jack Ainscough (a, The Wynyard), Andrew Palmer (Chorley)

-2: Andrew Haswell (a, Ormskirk), Pavan Sagoo (Ealing), Thomas Ratcliffe (a, Southport and Ainsdale), Mikiel Tchobanian (Armenia).