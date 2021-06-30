Local golfers Mark Young and Andy Palmer fail to make the cut at final Open championship qualifying

The pair had won through to the final round of qualifying at St Annes Old Links but they failed to finish inside the top three out of a strong field of 51.

Longridge golfer Young, pictured below, was one of the favourites heading into the event after finishing second overall in regional qualifying at the weekend after shooting a six-under-par 66.

He has experience of being successful at this stage having won through to the Open Championship in 2015.

Mark Young

However, despite carding a fine four-under-par 68 in the opening round which put him firmly in contention, he failed to reproduce the same form in the second as he finished level par for the round.

That put him tied 21st overall – eight shots off qualification.

It was a similar story for Chorley Golf Club professional Palmer as he produced a fine opening round of 70 to leave him two under par, but the wheels fell off for him in the afternoond.

He shot a three-over-par 75 which saw him finish one over par overall in tied 40th spot.

Andy Palmer

The standard was extremely high with the events winner Ben Hutchinson, of Howley Hall, shooting a super 13-unde-par 131 across the two rounds.

Joining him in the Open Championship field will be Hallowes’ Sam Bairstow, who was one shot further back in tied second.

He scorched around the course in the opening round, shooting a brilliant nine-under-par 63 and then backed that up by carding a 69 in the second.

Securing the final spot was Spain’s Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, who also finished 12 under par overall after shooting a 64 followed by a 68.

The Open Championship takes place between July 15 and 18.