Golf ace Daniel Clutton wins place on Junior European Tour

Daniel has been golfing since he was around four, joining in with his dad and brother as they played, and is a member of both Bolton Old Links and Pleasington Golf Clubs.

He has reduced his handicap from 6.5 to 2.9 over the summer and has earned a place on the Junior European Open, in association with Sky Sports, in Spain in February next year.

“That’s really exciting,” said Daniel.

Daniel Clutton

“Around 115 players qualify and there are over 50 qualifying competitions and I took part in one, finished third, and got through in that which is a big step in my golf career.”

Daniel has had a busy summer.

He represented Holy Cross in the England Schools competition which was over 36 holes and he finished in mid-table, a strong result considering, with Daniel then 12-years-old, most of the other competitors were 15 or 16.

He then took part in the Reid Trophy in Watford, competing against the world’s best Under 14s, after qualifying for the event. “It was 18 holes over three days and I finished 41st, which was the highest finish in North England.

“It was a new experience for me, staying in a hotel and playing over three days which was quite tiring. I was one of the youngest again so I was happy with my performance.”

Then recently he played for Lancashire Under 14s against Cheshire and won points for his team, both in

the doubles and individual formats.

“I have been practising every day and I just love golf.

“My hero is Tiger Woods and I have been watching videos of his comeback at The Masters.

“I am lucky enough to have a putting green in my back garden which we put in at the start of lockdown so I have been able to keep up with my golf.

“Luckily I am okay under pressure!”