Blackpool cricketer Richard ​Gleeson will leave Lancashire at the end of this month

​Blackpool cricketer Richard Gleeson will leave Lancashire Cricket Club at the end of this month when his contract expires.
By Craig Salmon
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:50 BST
The 35-year-old fast bowler signed a one-year T20 deal with an option for a further year but missed this summer’s Vitality Blast due to injury.

Glee-son joined Lan-cashire in 2018 and made 41 appearances for the club in all competitions.

After signing a T20 only contract in 2022, Gleeson was the leading wicket taker in the Vitality Blast with 25 dismissals as Lancashire Lightning reached the final.

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 30: Richard Gleeson of England bowls during the 6th IT20 between Pakistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium on September 30, 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)LAHORE, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 30: Richard Gleeson of England bowls during the 6th IT20 between Pakistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium on September 30, 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
In July 2022, Gleeson was named in England's Twenty20 International squad for their home series against India.

He made his international debut on 9 July 2022, taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, finishing with figures of 3/15.

He went on to make six appearances for England in the T20 format, taking nine wickets. Gleeson originally made his name with Northants and has 143 wickets to his name in First Class cricket.

