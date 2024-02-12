Gallagher launches initiative to grow next generation of rugby fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The title partner of Gallagher Premiership Rugby has furthered its ongoing commitment to increasing the accessibility of rugby and celebrate the community spirit that lives in the heart of each club. Right Here for Rugby will see Gallagher Premiership Rugby clubs at the forefront of bringing new audiences to matches.

Gallagher’s initiative will offer rugby fans the opportunity to win tickets to one of 10 fixtures that comprise the Gallagher Game Day series. To enter, fans will need to visit the Gallagher Game Day ticket ballot site, where entrants will be able to apply for either two or four tickets for a game day experience and applicants who are not successful will be automatically entered into a ballot for the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on 8 June.

The ballot is open until 3 May with winners randomly selected two weeks before each match day.

At each game, all fans will be treated to an elevated match day experience featuring a variety of concourse activations.

The Gallagher Game Day series is a collection of 10 of the biggest games taking place across the remainder of the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season:

1. Bristol Bears vs Northampton Saints on 22 March

2. Exeter Chiefs vs Newcastle Falcons on 23 March

3. Sale Sharks vs Exeter Chiefs on 31 March

4. Saracens vs Gloucester on 20 April

5. Bath Rugby vs Saracens on 26 April

6. Leicester Tigers vs Bristol Bears on 27 April

7. Harlequins vs Northampton Saints on 27 April

8. Newcastle Falcons vs Sale Sharks on 28 April

9. Northampton Saints vs Gloucester on 11 May

10. Gloucester vs Newcastle Falcons on 18 May

Gallagher Ambassador Ugo Monye said: “Rugby is the ultimate team sport for players and fans and anyone who has been to a Gallagher Premiership match knows what an electric experience it is.

“Gallagher has supported Premiership Rugby and its clubs for the last six years and this latest initiative is an exciting way of opening up the game to a new group of fans.”

Michael Rea, UK CEO of Gallagher Global Brokerage, said: “We are extremely proud to launch this initiative which will make rugby more accessible to the next generation of fans.

“We are fully committed to growing the sport and widening its reach, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to experience Gallagher Premiership Rugby. By offering tickets, we hope that people who haven’t experienced the atmosphere and excitement of rugby will come along and see how fantastic it is to whilst supporting their local club and community.”

Simon Massie-Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, Premiership Rugby said: “Premiership Rugby is proud to support this fantastic initiative from our long-standing title partner Gallagher, with whom we share the collective ambition to promote rugby to new audiences within the community.

“Fans are the lifeblood of our league, and we are delighted that this campaign will offer the lucky winners the opportunity to experience first hand the phenomenal matchday experience Gallagher Premiership Rugby has to offer.”