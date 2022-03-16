Youth League match of the week: St Annes Yellows Under-9s v Bispham JFF Phantoms

Both teams have moved up to the third tier of the Blackpool and District Youth League's under-9s competition and are relishing the challenge.

Home manager Sean said of the match at Blackpool Road North: “it was a tight game between two closely-matched teams and we're very happy. It took a while to find our feet at this level but the team are doing well and looking forward to a good run to the end of the season.

Under-9s match action between St Annes Yellows and Bispham JFF Phantoms

The Phantoms are a new side at BJFF this season and team boss Andy said: “There were children who were not getting a game, so we formed a team who played their first match in September and the players love it.

“What the league does is fantastic because when I was young there was only one competition. Now we have four divisions in the age group and it's open to everyone.”

St Annes named Lewis as man of the match after having his best game for some time, while the endless effort and hard graft of Ellis saw him named the BJFF star man.

In the Under-18s competition, FY Academy continued their winning ways, this time against South Shore Youth.

St Annes Yellow Under-9 (from left): Back row, Amelia Doran, Noah Armitage, Adam Chamberlain, Riley Conlon and Connor McGow; front, Lewis Phillips, Harry Purley and Tom Hillier.

Theo Cunliffe and Liam Jessop both scored a hat-trick, with other goals coming from Alfie Wilkinson, Sammy Steadman and a brace from Kieto Lipovschek. James Knight scored for South Shore.

The other match saw Poulton FC take the points against Bispham JFF Predators, goals coming from Jo McGough and Harvey Stennett for Predators.

