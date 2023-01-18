The 19-year-old arrived on loan at Giant Axe in October from Championship league leaders Burnley to provide cover for the injured Curtis Anderson.

The initial deal was only for a month but such has been the form of the former Manchester United youth ace, Fell has felt compelled to extend his stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has meant Anderson – a marquee signing at the beginning of the summer – has had to make do with a role on the bench.

Lancaster keeper Sam Waller (photo: Phil Dawson)

"Sam had done really well,” said Fell, who has done a deal with the Clarets to keep him until the end of this month at least.

"Until there is a reason not to play him, he will play. We will keep doing the deals with Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s an exceptional young goalkeeper who is obviously keeping Curtis out of the side.

"But that’s football – that’s what it's about. Football is a competitive business and we have got to put the best team out there that we think can do the job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waller is set to be between the sticks for this weekend’s trip to Liversedge.

After three successive 1-1 draws, City – who are among the division’s lowest scorers – will be looking to pick up their first three points of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fell said: "We have gone from being a team which has not been creating many chances to creating loads of chances.