Young defender Jack is back for Moore with the Magpies

​Chorley boss Andy Preece could not contain his delight after finally securing young defender Jack Moore on a permanent deal from Blackpool.

​The 21-year-old has enjoyed three loans spells at Victory Park, making 51 appearances in total.

Last season, he featured on 25 occasions for the Magpies and would have played more without a series of niggly injuries.

Having been with the Tangerines for the past five years, Moore was released this summer and has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Chorley.

Preece told ChorleyFCTV: “We know all about Jack. He's done really well when he's been here. He's had a few ups and downs since then with injuries, but we know what he can do, his capabilities.

“He's coming here now to start, to push himself back up the pyramid. He's a quality player, a great footballer, sees passes, great delivery, gives us another string to add to our bow,

“He can play right-back, left-back, in the centre of midfield. We're delighted to have him on board.”

Moore featured for the Magpies in Friday night’s 1-0 friendly defeat at Warrington Town.

The match also saw Jack Sampson, Craig Hewitt and Tom Walker get minutes in their legs as they continue their recovery from injury.

"It served its purpose,” said Preece. “It was a real positive that they all got through it.”