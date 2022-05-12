York City 2, Chorley 1: Magpies beaten in National League North play-off eliminator

For the first time in five National League North playoff campaigns, the Magpies failed to clear the first hurdle of the post-season – but it wasn’t for the want of trying.

Jamie Vermiglio’s side started slowly and found themselves a goal down within 10 minutes. Lenell John-Lewis taking advantage of a defence lapse to stride onto a loose ball before lobbing expertly over Matt Urwin from 20 yards.

At this point the Minstermen, with 6,000 home fans shouting at the top of the lungs, could have moved the tie beyond the visitors. However, Chorley, after whether another 10 minutes, got into their groove and punished the home side.

Billy Whitehouse tries to make progress down the wing against York (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Adam Blakeman’s deep free kick was nodded into the path of top scorer Connor Hall who made no mistake from close in.

Urwin kept the scores level going into the break with a wonder save from Mitch Hancox, but the Chorley stopper wasn’t so lucky just after the break when Hancox seized on a missed clearance to roll the ball into an empty net.

It wasn’t quite backs to wall from the home side thereafter, although Chorley did create the better chances. Hall was wasteful after great initial play saw the forward and Mike Calveley gain possession 30 yards from goal.

Unfortunately, the end result was an effort into the noisy home contingent behind the goal.

Strike partner Jack Sampson then had a half chance as time expired, but his header from a Will Tomlinson free kick flew narrowly wide with Pete Jameson beaten.

Wild scenes followed the final whistle as home fans poured onto the pitch to celebrate, with a semi-final tie at league runners-up Brackley Town on Saturday their reward.

Minstermen Jameson; Barrow, McLoughlin (c), Dyson, Kouogun, Kouhyar (Willoughby, 83′), Wright, Hancox, Sanders, John-Lewis (Brown, 90’+4), McKay (Donaldson, 63′). Subs not used: Woods, Whitley.

Magpies Urwin; Henley, Leather (c), Baines, Whitehouse (Ustabaşı, 77′), Calveley, Sampson, Tomlinson, Blakeman (Halls, 67′), Alli (Holmes, 77′), Hall. Subs not used: Blyth, Shenton.