Wycombe 4, Morecambe 3: second-half shocker condemns Shrimps to defeat at Wycombe

The Shrimps, who powered into a 2-0 lead in the first half, looked set for a point until Curtis Thompson lashed in a 93rd minute winner, just seconds after Morecambe had wasted a glorious chance themselves to take the three points.

It was the latest in a serious of late disappointments for the Shrimps after conceding injury time goals at Ipswich and Wimbledon already this season, a fact that been a blot on a decent start to life in League One.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson, who was sent to the stands in the second half, made one change to the line up from the victory over Lincoln City with Ryan Delaney coming in for Wes McDonald.

Alfie McCalmont opened the scoring for Morecambe

And Morecambe enjoyed a dream start with the opening goal on four minutes when Alfie McCalmont’s shot from the edge of the box beat the wrong footed David Stockdale.

The home side wasted a glorious chance to equalise on 25 minutes when Anthony Stewart failed to find the target from six yards out from a dangerous ball into the Morecambe area but from there the Shrimps dominated.

Adam Phillips made it 2-0 on 26 minutes when he smartly converted a Cole Stockton cross and Morecambe went close to adding to their tally on several occasions.

Stockdale did well to save a Phillips effort low to his right and and then did well to hold on to a well struck shot from Liam Gibson as the Shrimps carved the home side’s defence open time and time again.

But after a dominant first half it all went wrong after Wycombe scored in the 49th minute when former PNE man Daryl Horgan’s 20 yard shot slipped through the grasp of Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren.

Four minutes later the scores were level when a right wing cross was met by Sam Vokes who diverted a header past Letheren from 12 yards.

Wycombe looked a different side and substitute Brandon Hanlan hit the post when he nipped in between Letheren and Anthony O’Connor to poke the ball goalwards only to see it hit a post.

The third goal came shortly after in controversial circumstances as Joe Jacobson swung in a right wing corner that beat everyone and ended up in the back of the net. The Shrimps claims of a foul on Letheren were ignored and in the conversations that followed boss Robinson was shown a red card by referee Tom Reeves.

After the disappointment Morecambe showed their spirit to come back and levelled the scores 10 minutes from time with substitute Jonah Ayunga scoring with a shot that deflected past Stockdale.

In injury time Morecambe had a golden chance to take the points as they broke quickly and had two men over but Ayunga went for the shot instead of playing in Stockton and Stockdale saved comfortably.

Within seconds the ball was in the back of the Morecambe net as Wycombe broke and Thompson lashed in a winner from the edge of the box to break the Shrimps’ hearts once again.

Wycombe: Stockdale, McCarthy, Stewart, Tafazolli, Jacobson, Scowen, Thompson, Horgan (Mehmeti 88), McCleary (Wheeler 90), Vokes, Obita (Hanlan 70). Subs not used: Przybek, Grimmer, Kaikai, Akinfenwa.

Morecambe: Letheren, McLaughlin (Cooney 63), O’Connor, Wootton, Delaney, Gibson, Diagouraga, McCalmont, Phillips (Jones 70), Gnahoua (Ayunga 73), Stockton. Subs not used: Andresson, McDonald, McPake, Mensah.

Ref: T Reeves.