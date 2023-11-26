Morecambe suffered their worst defeat of the season as the post-Derek Adams era began with a humbling loss to a ruthless Wrexham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Interim boss Ged Brannan was left with his head in his hands at times after some shambolic Shrimps defending handed the home side a heavy win.

It was former Morecambe man Paul Mullin who did most of the damage, as he struck a hat-trick and also hit the woodwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brannan and co-manager John McMahon made just one change to the side beaten at Grimsby Town as James Connolly replaced the suspended David Tutonda.

Farrend Rawson came close to scoring for Morecambe Picture: Jack Taylor

Joel Senior moved to left-back and had a torrid afternoon, starting when he was accredited with a fourth-minute own goal – though there was little he could do to prevent Andy Cannon’s header from going over the line.

Three minutes later, Wrexham added a second when Cannon got the better of Senior again and delivered a low cross which Mullin volleyed past Adam Smith.

The Shrimps began to come into the game with Michael Mellon off target and Farrend Rawson seeing a header cleared off the line by Cannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Slew was off target from Mellon’s flick-on before Morecambe conceded a third when Jacob Mendy set off on a weaving run before smashing the ball home.

The second half saw Mellon get in behind the defence before his final effort was well saved by Arthur Okonkwo.

Morecambe were also denied a clear penalty when Jacob Bedeau’s header hit the outstretched hand of a Wrexham player, but the referee waved away their claims.

The decision seemed to rattle the Shrimps, who went on to concede three more goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mullin scored his second on 67 minutes with a shot from the edge of the area that squirmed through Smith, before sealing his hat-trick shortly afterwards with a well-taken third.

Wrexham ended the game on a high, Jamie Jones scoring a superb sixth with the final kick of the ball.

Wrexham: Okonkwo, Tozer, Hayden, Palmer (Dalby 80), Mullin, Evans, Forde (Mendy 27), Cannon (Jones 72), O’Connor (Boyle 81), McClean, Lee (Davies 80). Subs not used: Howard, Bickerstaff.

Morecambe: A Smith, Bedeau (Stokes 80), Rawson, Bloxham, King, Mellon, McKiernan, Mayor, Senior (Threlkeld 73), Slew (Walker 73), Connolly. Subs not used: Pedley, Songo’o, Davenport, C Smith.

Referee: Ben Atkinson.