Morecambe secured their place in the second round of the FA Cup with victory against a good Worthing side.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Jordan Slew and Rhys Williams saw Derek Adams’ side progress – but they were made to work extremely hard for the win by a Worthing team that had won seven of their last eight games.

Adams made one change to the side that lost against Chesterfield, with Slew coming in for the ill David Tutonda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the striker, making his 100th appearance for the club, who gave the Shrimps a dream start on eight minutes.

Jordan Slew opened the scoring for Morecambe at Worthing Picture: Morecambe FC

Adam Lewis’ long throw from the left was headed down by Marcus Dackers and Slew struck a stunning volley past keeper Chris Haigh.

From there, Worthing hit back and forced a number of chances.

Nicky Wheeler forced Stuart Moore into an excellent save from distance before Joseph Cook volleyed just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook had the home side’s best chance on the stroke of half-time, blazing over after he was played in on goal.

Worthing’s pressure continued after the break with Tommy Willard’s effort superbly blocked by Luke Hendrie before Glen Rea wasn’t too far away with a long-range shot.

Jack Wadham was presented with another opening, only to slip on the artificial surface as he looked set to get in his shot.

After surviving a spell of pressure, the Shrimps began to cause the home side some problems of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dackers volleyed a cross straight at Haigh, who was forced into a save at full stretch from Ben Tollitt’s well-struck shot.

Worthing went close again when Rea’s overhead kick was brilliantly blocked by Moore before the Shrimps ended the game on top.

Gwion Edwards saw a long-range lob cleared off the line by Sam Beard before the Shrimps sealed victory when Liverpool loanee Williams headed home Callum Jones’ free-kick from close range.

Worthing: Haigh, Colbran, Beard, Cook, Wadham (Black 82), Willard (Babalola 74), Spong, Cashman, Wheeler, Rea (Smith 86) Young. Subs not used: Wills, Gregory, Starkey, Packham, Bates, Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, A Lewis, White (Harrack 81), Stott, Macadam (P Lewis 70), Slew (Edwards 70), Williams, Tollitt (Millen 90), Dackers (Hope 70), Jones. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Taylor, Brown, Songo'o.

Referee: Sam Mulhall.

Attendance: 3,110.