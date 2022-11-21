News you can trust since 1886
World Cup 2022: These were the scenes in Preston as hundreds of football fans watched England beat Iran 6-2

Hundreds of fans packed out pubs across Preston as the nation ground to a halt to watch England kick-off their World Cup campaign.

By Sean Gleaves
37 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 5:10pm

Preston caught World Cup fever as England hammered Iran 6-2 in their opening game on Monday (November 21).

There was little that could dampen people’s spirits as they watched a dominant performance from the Three Lions.

These were the scenes as fans erupted into celebrations after each goal, with many wearing England shirts and draped in flags:

1. Preston watches England v Iran World Cup opener

England fans watching the match against Iran at Roper Hall.

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Preston watches England v Iran World Cup opener

England fans watching the match against Iran at Roper Hall.

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Preston watches England v Iran World Cup opener

England fans watching the match against Iran at The Friargate Tap Room.

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Preston watches England v Iran World Cup opener

England fan Theo Hewson Betts flew in from America to watch the match against Iran at Roper Hall.

Photo: Neil Cross

