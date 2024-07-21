Workington 1, Morecambe 1: Jamie ​Stott rises high to earn Shrimps a draw against Workington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Jamie Stott cancelled out Josh Galloway’s strike as the Shrimps played out a 1-1 draw at Workington AFC.

​Galloway opened the scoring in spectacular fashion with a shot from distance before Stott headed home Charlie Brown’s corner with eight minutes to play.

After some early pressure, the hosts produced the first chance on goal of the afternoon. David Symington picked up possession and struck from distance, a Morecambe defender got a touch and deflected the ball behind.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Jordan Slew received the ball down the left flank. He cut inside and tried his luck but could only drag the strike wide.

Jamie Stott heads home the equaliser (photo: Morecambe FC)

Moments later, another opportunity for the Shrimps saw Ben Tollitt strike a first-time effort from inside the box. His shot looked goal bound, but the ball struck Callum Jones and Workington cleared the danger.

The home side came close to breaking the deadlock through Galloway on 18 minutes, his curling strike from the left sailed wide of Harry Burgoyne’s left-hand post.

Midway through the first half, Burgoyne was called upon to keep the scores level. Steven Rigg capitalised on an attempted back pass and found himself through one-on-one, but the Shrimps’ shot stopper made himself big and made the save.

After being awarded a free kick 25-yards out, up stepped Jones who looked to bend a strike on target, but the ball flew narrowly wide.

With five minutes of normal time to play, a Workington trialist took aim from the edge of the Morecambe box, though a deflection took the sting out of the shot which allowed Burgoyne to collect comfortably.

The final chance of the first half fell to Max Taylor who rose highest to meet Jones’ free kick, but his header was collected easily by Alex Mitchell.

After ten minutes of second half play without many clear-cut chances, Adam Lewis picked up the ball and drove forward before unleashing a powerful strike on goal which Mitchell was equal to with a fine stop.

A golden opportunity for the Shrimps on 60 minutes saw a wicked delivery from the right find Slew at the back post, but he couldn’t make the vital contact to convert.

Six minutes later, a well-worked Workington move saw Trialist strike a first-time thunderous effort from the edge of the box narrowly wide of Stuart Moore’s post.

The deadlock was broken by the home side with just over 10 minutes to play. Galloway picked up the ball and struck from a fair way out, the ball looped over Moore and nestled in the top-left corner.

It didn’t take long for the Shrimps to level proceedings. Just three minutes later, Brown’s corner was met by Stott who rose highest and headed home the equaliser.