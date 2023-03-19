Wins for Lancaster City and Bamber Bridge, plus non-league round-up

The match was locked at 1-1 with just over 10 minutes to go when the evergreen midfielder won the match for the visitors.

The Dollies maintained a sure footing in the match despite going a goal down on 25 minutes when Belper’s James Tague finished past Sam Waller for his fourth goal of the season.

Lancaster were on the happier end of a penalty call when a foul in the box saw the referee point to the spot, and forward Owen Robinson dispatched it just before half-time.

Brad Carroll on the ball for Lancaster City against Belper Town (photo: Phil Dawson)

The game hung in the balance for much of the second half before Norris, as he has in a number of recent fixtures, settled the issue with a beautiful curler from inside the box which smacked in off the post to give Lancaster their winner.

Elsewhere in the NPL Premier Division, Bamber Bridge moved to fourth in the table with a comeback victory over Whitby Town at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Brig fell behind Harry Beeden’s 16th minute strike but turned the game on its head with two goals in nine minutes after the hour mark.

The first came from PNE loanee Finley Cross-Adair when Mariette played the ball out to the left to Aaron Skinner.

He slid the ball to Dawson who delivered a great ball across goal and at the second attempt, Cross-Adair poked the ball home from a couple of yards out.

The winning goal arrived on 69 minutes from the penalty spot with Beeden being sent off for the visitors. Fin Sinclair-Smith fired the ball past the keeper from 12 yards.

In the NPL West Division, Clitheroe let a 2-0 lead slip at the interval to draw with Prescot Cables.

AFC Fylde remain top of the National League North after a late winner from new boy Nathan Delfouneso hit the only goal of the game 10 minutes from time at Alfreton. Southport drew 0-0 at home to Kettering.