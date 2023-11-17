​Win over Whitby will complete Three-mendous week for Bamber Bridge

Two down, one more to go – the players of Bamber Bridge are two-thirds of the way towards their manager’s challenge.

After watching his men fail to win since early October, boss Jamie Milligan threw down the gauntlet to his charges last week.

Ahead of a busy week of fixtures, Milligan told his players that he wanted three successive victories.

His players came up trumps on Saturday defeating Basford United 5-2 at Irongate in the NPL Premier Division.

McKenzie O'Neill in action for Brig in midweek (photo: Ruth Hornby)

And they followed that up with a 5-1 home victory over West Didsbury and Chorlton in the second round of the LFA Challenge Trophy in midweek.

Now Brig will look to complete the task when they head to Whitby Town this weekend.

"I think we have lost something like one in nine or 10 games,” said Milligan. “There have been a lot of draws in that run of games.

"But a lot of those games, we should have won, we should be right up there. I know most clubs will say that, but the lads are doing well.

"I said to them last week that I wanted three wins this week, but tomorrow is going a very tough game.”

​Whitby will provide a stern test, they are a point above Brig with two games in hand.

They enjoyed a terrific FA Cup run this season, reaching the first round proper before bowing out to League One outfit Bristol Rovers 7-2

