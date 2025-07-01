Wilson commits his future in further boost for Chorley

Defender Scott Wilson has put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay with Chorley ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The versatile 25-year-old signed permanently for the Magpies back in July 2022.

Having come through the youth ranks with Burnley, Wilson has since spent time with Barrow AFC, Curzon Ashton, as well as loans with Stalybridge Celtic and Blyth Spartans before signing for the Magpies.

Wilson made 41 appearances last season, taking his total for Chorley up to 127.

Boss Andy Preece was delighted by Wilson’s decision to commit his future to the club.

“Willo was another player who had arguably his best season. He played more games, steered clear of injuries, and was a rock defensively. Willo now has a lot of experience for his age so is only going to get better and better.

“I'm really happy to have secured the majority of those lads who did so well last season.”

The news comes on the back of last week’s announcement that talisman Jack Sampson will lead the line at Victory Park once more next season. ​The former Morecambe striker has put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay with Chorley.

He missed a significant chunk of the campaign last season through injury, scoring four times in 16 games. He has made 121 appearances for the club, scoring 31 times.