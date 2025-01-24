Will​ Russ could be Brig’s goal-den boy in fight against drop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The signing of Will Russ could prove to be masterstroke for Bamber Bridge in their bid to ease their relegation worries.

​The striker signed on loan from National League North outfit Southport earlier this month and illustrated his strength with two goals on debut against Stockton Town on Tuesday night.

His vital contribution helped Brig snap a four-match losing streak in all competitions. It was only their second point out of a possible 18 – a run which has seen them flirt worryingly with the NPL Premier Division relegation zone. They currently sit just three points above the drop zone, albeit with games in hand on second-bottom Basford United.

Brig have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks but Russ, in tandem with fellow new boy Robbie Cleary – on loan from Salford City – look like they could change all that.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan, right, with assistant John Hills

"I thought Will had a really good game,” said boss Jamie Milligan. “He leads the line really well with Robbie off him. He scored two good goals and got brought down for the penalty which should have been (given).

"Positive debut for him and it was just what we needed – a couple of strikers to get hold of it and give us a bit of respite at the back.”

Brig welcome Rylands to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this weekend. They are managed by former Irongate boss Neil Reynolds.

"I think if the lads have the same mentality and togetherness that they had on Tuesday then we will win more games than we lose.”

​AFC Fylde face a crucial encounter at the bottom of the National League.

​The Coasters – in 21st spot – welcome fellow strugglers Wealdstone to Mill Farm this weekend. Just three points separate the two teams. Tomorrow’s other fixtures: NPL Premier – Lancaster City v Hebburn Town; NPL West – Clitheroe v Hednesford Town; NWCL Premier Division – Burscough v Barnoldswick Town, Charnock Richard v Chadderton, Longridge v Cheadle Town; NWCL First Division North – Ashton Town v Garstang, Euxton Villa v Droylsden.