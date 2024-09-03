Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe secured a first win of the new season as they began their Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign with victory at Wigan Athletic.

Goals from Harvey Macadam and Lee Angol gave the Shrimps a confidence-boosting victory on Tuesday, which also brought their first goals of the season.

Wigan started the brighter with Callum McManaman causing all sorts of problems down the right.

On eight minutes, he teed up James Carragher for a chance but Morecambe’s Paul Lewis produced a vital block.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A minute later, McManaman went for goal with a shot from the edge of the area, which was fumbled by Harry Burgoyne, only for the Shrimps’ keeper to stop the ball from going over the line.

Morecambe began to settle into the game and they took the lead on 12 minutes.

Ben Tollitt found space down the right and produced a perfect cross for Macadam to divert the ball past Tom Watson.

Kayden Harrack should have doubled the advantage just before the half-hour when he broke through two challenges into the box but, with only Watson to beat, fired over.

Wigan made a string of substitutions at the break and upped the pace with Harry McHugh skewing an effort wide from a good position and Maleace Asamoah testing Burgoyne from distance.

They levelled on 64 minutes when Adam Lewis brought down Carragher as he looked to get on the end of a neat one-two, Joe Hugill making no mistake from the spot.

However, the Shrimps were ahead again moments later as, from their own kick-off, the Wigan defence lost possession and Angol took full advantage with a fine finish past Watson.

Wigan pushed for an equaliser but Morecambe defended well and restricted them to only one effort on goal, a Scott Smith shot easily gathered by Burgoyne.

Wigan Athletic: Watson, Carragher (Rankine 66), Sibbick, Aimson, McHugh (Reilly 84), McManaman, Payne (Sze 46), S Smith, M Smith, Stones (Hugill 52), Thomas (Asamoah 46). Subs not used: Lonergan, Kerr.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Millen, Stott, Taylor, A Lewis (Tutonda 77), P Lewis (Jones 77), Harrack, Tollitt, Macadam (Hendrie 82), Slew, Angol (Hope 77). Subs not used: Moore, Hendrie, Fairclough, Brown.

Referee: Jacob Miles.

Attendance: 1,702.