Where do Sunderland, Burnley, Preston, Blackpool, Luton and Coventry City rank in the list of the Championship's biggest over and underachievers?
Burnley were crowned champions in what was Vincent Kompany’s first stint in management on these shores, Sheffield United were promoted as runners up while either Luton Town or Coventry City will join them in the Premier League following the conclusion of this weekend’s play-off final at Wembley.
Wigan Athletic finished bottom of the pile and they’ll be joined in League One by Blackpool and Reading, with all three finishing with less than a point-a-game average following a points deduction for two of the relegated sides.
Data analysts at OLBG compared pre-season odds predictions with where teams actually finished in the league to calculate who over and under-performed in England’s second tier.
Research found that Norwich City ended the Championship 12 places below where they were expected to finish, making them the league’s biggest underachievers.
Sunderland were crowned the biggest overachievers with their surge to finish sixth having been predicted to end the campaign 10 places lower in 16th.
Serial yo-yoers Watford were forecast to finish second but in ending ninth they significantly underachieved.
Rotherham were predicted to take the wooden spoon but defied the gloomy forecast to finish clear of the drop zone in 19th.
Here’s the full table of the Championship’s biggest winners and losers.