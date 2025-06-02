What life will look like for Morecambe in the 2025/26 season
A second relegation in three seasons saw the Shrimps finish bottom of League Two in 2024/25, meaning a drop into non-league’s top tier.
They, along with Carlisle United – who play in non-league for the first time since 2005 – are among the 12 former EFL clubs making up the division in 2025/26.
Next season’s line-up was confirmed on Sunday, when the promotion play-off final saw Oldham Athletic defeat Southend United at Wembley.
Brackley Town and Scunthorpe United have been promoted from National League North, while Truro City and Boreham Wood have come up from the southern division.
A release date for next season’s fixtures is yet to be confirmed, though the 2024/25 schedule was published on July 10 with the season kicking off on August 10.
Next season will see some changes with relegation meaning the Shrimps are no longer involved in the Carabao Cup or Vertu Trophy.
Instead, they will participate in the FA Trophy – which they won in 1974 – with entry at the third-round stage in December.
The club will also be invited to join the National League Cup, which was played this season for the first time since 2008/09.
Sixteen National League clubs take part, along with 16 U21 teams from Premier League 2, though entry will be at Morecambe’s discretion.
There are four groups of eight, in which teams play four matches each with the top two from each going into a knockout stage.
As for the FA Cup, the Shrimps will enter that in the final qualifying round stage which usually takes place in mid-October.
There are no August and January transfer windows to deal with in the National League, where clubs can sign players up until a deadline which usually falls in March.
The number of loan players clubs can field in a matchday squad remains at five, though loan signings can be made outside the EFL windows.
Another difference will be how games are broadcast with matches shown on the DAZN streaming platform.
Those games chosen for broadcast on a Saturday have kicked off at either 12.30pm or 5.30pm.