Last season's Morecambe kits saw record sales figures Photo: Morecambe FC

Morecambe’s kit manufacturer is putting together final plans to sell its 2025/26 stock – even if the club finds itself expelled from the National League.

The Shrimps were suspended from the competition on Monday afternoon with no end in sight to the club’s ongoing ownership crisis.

The club’s technical partner, The Terrace, put out a statement on Tuesday morning, in which it said kits would be sold at a date to be confirmed.

It is planned those sales will initially be on a face-to-face basis, followed by an online release.

Should the National League’s planned follow-up meeting on August 20 not go to plan, then stock ordered by the club will also be sold.

Carl Sewell, company director and founder of The Terrace, said: “We’ve got about £50,000 to £70,000 worth of stock in our warehouse, there’s thousands of items in there just waiting to be sold.

“We’re still working on final details about any sale, though I have to say Lancaster City Council have been fantastic.

“They contacted me yesterday, asking how they would be able to help us, so now we’re discussing somewhere we can have a pop-up facility to start with.

“We had record sales last season and were anticipating, if things had gone as normal, it would have been record sales again this season.”

The designs of 2025/26’s offerings are yet to be confirmed, though Sewell did concede that – unsurprisingly – the colour red featured on the home shirt.

This season’s adult shirt price could stay the same as last year’s £44, though it may be that any change in situation might see Sewell reach his long-held ambition of a cheaper price tag.

He explained: “At the moment, it’s still a similar route to last season.

“Fans don’t necessarily see the ins and outs of a commercial deal, so we have to try and support the club while we aren’t running at a loss ourselves.

“With the current circumstances and how that goes, we might end up hitting that £40 dream.

“To me, it’s important that if we’re going to release these kits and let fans get their hands on them, we might get close to the £40 mark because we want to give them a great product that’s value for money.

“However, as a company, we are an ink dot compared to what the fans are going through as they could lose their club and people could lose their jobs.”

Should the Morecambe club eventually cease to be, the idea of creating a phoenix operation has been mooted.

The Terrace has already said , if that is to be the case, it would provide a free playing kit for the first couple of seasons.

“I think we have become super-close to Morecambe Football Club and it feels the right thing to do,” Sewell said.

“If fans want to buy a kit that might never be worn and they still want to support us and help us recoup some of our losses, the least we can do is give back to the hand that feeds us.

“We will be there, right by their side, to ensure they are kitted out if that’s what takes place.”