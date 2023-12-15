Morecambe head to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow with boss Ged Brannan admitting it’s hard to read too much into their performance last weekend.

While Brannan’s players gained a point against League Two leaders Stockport County, Rovers also drew as their game at Accrington Stanley ended goalless.

Both matches took place against the backdrop of Storm Elin, with blustery winds and torrential rain making good football hard to produce.

Brannan left Accrington to join Morecambe earlier in the season but, at the time of writing, hadn’t spoken to their boss John Coleman to try and gain any pointers.

Donald Love (left) may be back in two weeks according to Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Jack Taylor

“I’ve not spoken to John this week but I’ve watched the game a couple of times,” Brannan said.

“You can’t really judge it because the weather was horrendous but we know Doncaster are a good team.

“They are below us in the league but they have a good home record.”

Michael Mellon’s 13th goal of the season had put Morecambe in sight of beating Stockport before limping off inside the final 10 minutes.

He had collected cramp in his hamstring but the Burnley loanee is expected to be available this weekend.

Yann Songo’o is also set to make the trip to South Yorkshire.

However, Donald Love is around a fortnight away from a return and Farrend Rawson may also miss out again.

Brannan explained: “It will be another couple of weeks for Donald to be back playing.

“We’ve missed him a lot, he’s a top player after all and the captain as well.

“Faz (Rawson) could be pushed for Saturday but, if we do that and he gets an injury, you risk him being out even longer.

“You never want injuries at any time but it’s a really busy period we’ve got coming up and it’ll be all hands to the pump.

“It’s something like four games in 10 days, so it’s going to be tough.”

Morecambe will also be without assistant boss John McMahon, who is recovering from surgery after being admitted to hospital over the weekend.