​’We’re in it to win it’ pledges Chorley boss Andy Preece ahead of play-off eliminator

Boss Andy Preece has called on Chorley’s supporters to roar his men to success in their crucial play-off eliminator clash this evening.

​The Magpies confirmed their top-seven position in the National League North thanks to a resounding 5-1 victory away at already relegated Rushall Olympic.

The result saw them finish in fifth spot, leapfrogging above tonight’s opponents King’s Lynn Town who were beaten by fourth-placed Chester 3-0 at home on Saturday.

It means Preece’s men have home advantage for the eliminator clash where the winners will go through to face Scunthorpe United, who finished second in the final league table, in the semi-final at Glanford Park on Saturday.

The other quarter-final tomorrow sees Chester host Buxton with the winners set to travel to third-placed Kidderminster at the weekend.

Preece believes the Linnets will be smarting from their 3-0 defeat to the Seals in their final of the normal season and expects them to react positively tonight.

The Magpies boast an unbeaten record against Town this season though, winning 2-1 at Victory Park before a 0-0 draw at The Walks earlier this month.

"We have got in the play-offs, but you don’t just want to go in them, you want to go and try to win them,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV.

"We are more than capable of doing that but it’s going to be tough. I have already named the teams in there (play-offs) to the lads, we are going to have to do something really special but these lads are more than capable of doing it.

"If any team is capable of doing it then we are. We have a home tie against King’s Lynn who will be very, very difficult.

"They will be hurting (after Saturday) but they’ve had a great season to get in the play-offs.

"Adam (Lakeland) has done a great job. They were near relegation last season and now they are in the play-offs. It’s going to be a tough ask but we've got home advantage and I am sure there will be a massive crowd.

"What we have achieved should not be underestimated – 79 points just to sneak in the play-offs is crazy but we’ve managed to do it. I am really proud.”