Preston North End’s promotion hopes took another it last night as they drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest at Deepdale.

The lilywhite remain 12th in the second tier table and are six points off the play-off spots ahead of the remainder of this current round of fixtures tonight.

Despite not picking up maximum points, Ryan Lowe was delighted with his side’s performance.

He said: “It was great wasn’t it? Great entertainment. I have said for a long while that we want to entertain the fans, we want to be an entertaining team.

“The performance was chalk and cheese from Saturday. I thought for the first 25 minutes of the first half the lads were fantastic and acquitted themselves great.

“It was a performance they could be proud of because I certainly was.

“Nottingham Forest are a good team, Steve Cooper has got them playing some fantastic football. Their front line is a threat, they are a threat all over the park.

“We managed to nullify their threats, we stopped Spence who is a magnificent player, They’ve got Johnson, Davis, Lowe, Garner, they are all quality but we stopped them in their tracks.

“That is credit to our lads for sticking to the game plan, defending properly and doing the right things.

“We had some good chances didn’t we? On another day little Cam scores two goals but I would have been disappointed if we didn’t get those chances.”

