Weary ​Magpies have the heart for a promotion battle

​Chorley showed they have the heart for the fight despite not being at their best on Saturday.

That’s the view of boss Andy Preece who had a feeling their weekend home game against South Shields would be a tough encounter for his battle-weary troops.

After a hectic schedule in recent weeks which has pushed them back in the National League North title race, Preece detected a tiredness in his players during training on Thursday night.

Nevetheless, the Magpies fought valiantly against the Mariners to extend their winning run to five games courtesy of a 2-1 victory.

Kole Hall wins the ball in air against South Shield (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Momodou Touray, with a superb lob, and a trademark header from Mark Ellis handed the hosts the three points to keep them in fourth position in the table – five points behind leaders Chester City.

"Looking at the lads in the training, they were absolutely shot,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV. "You look at the games that we have had, teams that we have played.

"Buxton – a full-time team who are very good team in possession; then we go to Kiddy (Kidderminster) another good team in possession and another full-time team; so you have to work hard out of possession.

"Then you play Brackley which is always a physical and difficult battle and then finished off with a game against South Shields who are another full-time team and possession-based team

"It’s hard for the lads to play game after game in such a short period of time but what you have to do is dig-in and what we have in abundance is a lot of heart.”

There’s no rest for the Magpies as they head to Radcliffe this evening followed by a trip to Warrington Town at the weekend.

"Radcliffe are finding a little bit of form,” Preece said. “They just had that indifferent start when they had a load of injuries. They are starting to get those players back. They went to Buxton (on Saturday) and won which is a fantastic result.”