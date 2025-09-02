Joe Nuttall is one of Morecambe's 14 signings since Ashvir Singh Johal's appointment as manager Photo: Morecambe FC

“Judge us in October”: that is the message from Ashvir Singh Johal, the new Morecambe manager.

Johal is continuing his rebuild of the Shrimps’ squad following a hectic two weeks since taking charge.

The manager, who has so far drafted in 14 new players, is searching for a winning formula.

He said: “We want to see a team that can find players between the lines, can play wide, get balls into the box with players running in behind and into space.

“It is going to take time and it isn’t just as simple as us getting the ball and kicking it as far as we can.

“We want to attack and be brave on the ball, but there is a method to doing that and we will get there.

“It’s been a big rebuild and everyone has had to work really hard on and off the field to give the boys the conditions they need to perform straight away – and it’s a real positive how everyone has come together to support us.

“We have only had five training sessions and only one of them has not been a match or recovery session so, in terms of actual development sessions, we have only had one so that has made things difficult.

“In six or seven months’ time, you will see a different performance from us.

“The players will be a lot more aware of what needs to happen and everything takes time to build, but we will get there and we will be in a much stronger position in a few months’ time.

“Everyone is working flat out and is together. Judge us by the end of October with about 10 games and 10 weeks under our belt.

“There will be ups and downs but, by then, I think you will see a team playing the way we want to play.”

Johal’s players are back in action tonight, when they welcome Forest Green Rovers to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium (7.45pm).

Their visitors sit second in the table, one point behind Rochdale, after four wins and two draws in their opening six matches.